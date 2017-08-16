Paul Brown Stadium submits bid to host FIFA World Cup 2026

Can't get enough of soccer in Cincinnati? Prepare to (potentially) get even more: The Queen City could score one of the soccer world's biggest events in the next decade.

According to a news release from the United States Soccer Federation, Paul Brown Stadium is one of 49 potential venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico that have submitted bids to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A joint committee will evaluate those offers, produce a shortlist in September, and continue to prune away until 12 venues are ultimately selected to host World Cup games in 2026, the USSF said.

Paul Brown Stadium, which seats 65,515, is on the smaller side compared to venues such as Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which seats 75,000, and the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which seats 105,000. Still, the USSF says it's large enough to host a group stage match -- just not the opener or the final.

The FIFA World Cup attracted an average of 53,592 people to each of its matches in Brazil in 2014, according to the organization's official web site, and millions of people watched at least part of the event on TV or online.

The USSF will release a shorter list of potential venues in September after discussion with local leaders and stadium authorities, according to the news release. Let's cross our fingers, tap our cleats and hope to score.