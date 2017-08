CINCINNATI -- FC Cincinnati's magical carriage to the US Open Cup finals turned back into a pumpkin Tuesday night as the team fell 3-2 to the New York Red Bulls.

The Orange and Blue dominated the field 2-0 until around the 70-minute mark, at which point the Red Bulls struck back with a one-two punch of goals in quick succession.

It took 30 minutes of overtime for the Red Bulls to get a third, but they did -- leaving FC Cincinnati's adoring but heartbroken fans still giving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Despite the disappointing destination, fans such as UC student Ethan Fernandes were still thrilled by the ride.

"Following FC Cincinnati during this tournament run has definitely been the best soccer fan experience I have had in my whole life," Fernandes said.

Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber, whose league FC Cincinnati has been courting all year, attended the game and posed for pictures with team general manager Jeff Berding after the final whistle.

New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch said Cincinnati would be a feather in the cap of MLS. Expects to be playing FCC again in the future. — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) August 16, 2017

Even if FC Cincinnati won't be getting a trip to Kansas City, it seems that a trip to the big leagues could still be in its future.