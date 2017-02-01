WCPO's National Signing Day college commitment list

CINCINNATI — Wednesday, Feb. 1 is the first day high school student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent in NCAA football, soccer and men’s water polo. The final signing date for football is April 1, while soccer and men’s water polo signings continue until Aug. 1.
Below is a list of the schools local student-athletes have chosen. This list will be updated with new signings throughout the day.
# = early enroll
* = preferred walk-on
FOOTBALL
Dawson Aichholz; Indian Hill; WR/DB; 6-1/180; Johns Hopkins
Reed Aichholz; Indian Hill; QB; 6-6; 235; Lafayette