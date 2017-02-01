WCPO's National Signing Day college commitment list

CINCINNATI — Wednesday, Feb. 1 is the first day high school student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent in NCAA football, soccer and men’s water polo. The final signing date for football is April 1, while soccer and men’s water polo signings continue until Aug. 1.

Below is a list of the schools local student-athletes have chosen. This list will be updated with new signings throughout the day.

# = early enroll

* = preferred walk-on

FOOTBALL

Dawson Aichholz; Indian Hill; WR/DB; 6-1/180; Johns Hopkins

Reed Aichholz; Indian Hill; QB; 6-6; 235; Lafayette

Dakota Allen; Lebanon; QB; 6-4; 200; Eastern Kentucky

Adam Baker; CHCA; WR; 6-2; 190; Butler

Derrick Barnes; Holy Cross; RB/LB; 6-3; 245; Toledo

Gary Beatty; Middletown; LB; 5-9; 240; Urbana

Darrian Beavers; Colerain; DB; 6-4; 202; UConn

Dan Becker; Indian Hill; LB; 6-5; 220; Youngstown State

Jawann Blair; Hughes; RB/DL; 6-1; 260; Hocking College

Matt Bockhorst; St. Xavier; OL; 6-4; 300; Clemson

Chase Boeckerman; La Salle; OL; 6-3; 245; Ashland

Luke Bohenek; Turpin; RB; 6-3; 195; Air Force

Kyle Bolden; Colerain; LB; 6-1; 220; UC

Ra’Von Bonner; Sycamore; RB; 6-0; 205; Illinois

Kyle Broshear; Talawanda; OL; 6-3; 240; Ohio Northern

Dylan Browning; Anderson; OL; 6-4; 250; Mercyhurst

Tony Buckley; Hughes; WR/DB; 5-11; 185; Urbana

Walker Buelow: Conner; QB; 6-1/185; Thomas More

Ethan Burch; Fairfield; WR; Notre Dame College

Jerron Cage; Winton Woods; DL; 6-2; 275; Ohio State

Monalo Caldwell; Colerain; FB; 5-10; 215; Davenport University

Ethan Campbell; La Salle; DL; 6-5; 213; Yale

Kevon Cephas; Hughes; WR/DB; 5-8; 160; Urbana

Sean Clifford; St. Xavier; QB; 6-3; 210; Penn State

Alex Coburn; Moeller; OL; 6-4; 265; Davidson

Grant Coleman; Kings; DB; 6-0; 170; Limestone College (S.C.)

Bryce Couch; Edgewood; OL; 6-4; 255; Sioux Falls

Michael Davenport; Walnut Hills; WR; 6-3; 231; Miami University

Ryan Davis; Colerain; LB; 6-0; 215; Tennessee-Martin

Greg Dingledine; Edgewood; OL/LB; 6-0; 230; Ashland

John Doran; Colerain; TE; 6-1; 190; Cincinnati Christian

Matt Dotson; Moeller; TE; 6-5; 225; Michigan State

Jake Edmonds; Wyoming; WR; 6-0; 185; Marian University

Evan Ernst; Moeller; QB; 6-3; 215; Ohio Dominican

Khadim Fall; Sycamore; WR; 6-3; 190; University of Charleston

Grant Fansler; Hamilton; OL; 6-3; 280; Urbana

Micah Farrar; St. Xavier; WR; 6-0; 170; Navy

Josh Feld; Sycamore; OL; 6-6; 280; Findlay

Josh Finley; Lebanon; OL; 6-1; 275; Georgetown College

Nicholas Finley; Lakota East; OL; 6-3; 300; Findlay

Sid Fox*; East Central; ILB; 6-1; 225; Ball State

Jacob Gall; Moeller; OL; 6-3; 295; Buffalo

Kesean Gamble; CHCA; RB; 6-2; 220; Kent State

Devon Garrett; Edgewood; RB; 5-9/170; Ohio Dominican

Lovell Gilbert; Princeton; OLB; 5-8; 195; Ohio Dominican

Jack Gildea; Wyoming; TE; 6-4; 230; Fordham

Connor Gleason; Hamilton; OL; 6-4; 265; Urbana

Tyler Glenn; Lakota East; RB; 5-11; 220; Limestone College

Samson Hairston; Princeton; 6-3; 275; Ashland

Zander Haley; Lebanon; K; 5-10; 160; Ohio Dominican

Cade Harper; St. Xavier; LB; 5-10; 185; Georgetown College

Bryce Hartwell; Lakota East; Cincinnati Christian

Dante Hendrix; Cooper; WR/DB; 6-2; 185; Indiana State

Giante Hicks; Winton Woods; 5-10/200; Urbana

Jamal Hines; Princeton; DE; 6-3, 228; Toledo

Elijah Hollis; Sycamore; DE/OLB; 6-2; 235; Ashland

Nick Howard; Middletown; OL; 6-3; 225; Georgetown College

Preston Hutchinson; Mason; QB; 6-2; 197; Eastern Michigan

Kevin Hyde; Colerain; WR; 5-10; 165; Tiffin

Silas Ingram; Lakota East; RB; 5-5; 170; Thomas More

Eric Jackson; Hamilton; RB; 5-11; 205; Davenport

Andrew Johnson; Milford; OL; 6-3; 315; University of Sioux Falls

Elijah Johnson; Glen Este; DB; Georgetown College

Derrick Jones; Aiken; OL; 6-3; 285; Mount St. Joseph

Keontae Jones; Colerain; S; 6-0; 170; Iowa State

Quinn Jones; Edgewood; DL; 6-3/260; Urbana

Alex Kaminsky; Fairfield; WR; 5-11; 170; Olivet Nazarene

Logan Kamphaus; Talawanda; QB; 6-3; 175; Ohio Wesleyan

Coltyn Kearins; La Salle; DL; 6-3; 273; Lindsey Wilson College

The-Moor Kelly; Moeller; LB; 6-2; 215; Tiffin

Lorenzo Kendricks; Colerain; DB; 5-10; 170; Concordia

Alex King; Mason; DL; 6-4; 228; Kentucky

Nick Kovacs#; Springboro; WR; 6-3; 195; Toledo

Michael Kopargorodsky; Mason; RB; 6-0; 195; Ashland

Kai Kremer; Walnut Hills; OL; 6-1; 270; Quincy University

Charlie Kuhbander; Springboro; K; 5-9; 165; Northwestern

Zak Kurz; St. Xavier; OL; 6-4; 275; Wofford

Alek Kwasniewski; Kings; LB; 6-0; 195; Robert Morris

Cody Lamb#; Miamisburg; OL; 6-4; 260; UC

Chris Landgrebe; Madeira; K; 6-1; 195; California

Justin Lockett; Walnut Hills; DB; 5-11; 180; Tiffin

Eli Lohrey; Edgewood; OL; 6-0; 255; Wooster

Josh Lucas; Colerain; C; 5-11; 211; Cincinnati Christian

Miles Manigault; Moeller; DL; 6-1; 265; East Tennessee State

Taj Martin; Princeton; WR; 5-5; 145; Mount St. Joseph

Xavier Martin; Lakota East; DL; 5-11; 175; Mercyhurst

Nate Martini; Colerain; OL; 6-2; 240; Mount St. Joseph

Andrew Marty; Wyoming; QB; 6-5; 215; Northwestern

Jerred McGuire; Wyoming; K; 6-0; 200; Davenport University

Aaron McKenzie; Fairfield; LB; 6-2; 220; West Virginia State

Jeremy Meiser; Moeller; DL; 6-3; 270; Old Dominion

James Mitchell; Fairfield; RB/WR; 5-10; 185; Urbana

Tanner Morgan; Ryle; QB; 6-1; 200; Minnesota

Jaylen Murray; La Salle; OL/DE; 6-4; 240; Ohio Dominican

Josh Myers#; Miamisburg; OL; 6-6; 306; Ohio State

Will Nguyen; Lakota West; Georgetown College

Nick Noyen; CHCA; OL/DL; 6-2; 284; Air Force

Nate Obringer; Lebanon; DE; 6-2; 225; Dayton

Tyler Ohmer; East Central; OL; 6-0; 260; Thomas More

Danya O’Nan; Talawanda; DL; 6-0; 260; Wittenberg

Tanner Orona; Talawanda; OL/DL; 6-5; 280; Olivet Nazarene

Tyler Parrish; Oak Hills; LB; 6-2; 220; Centre College

Colton Paul; St. Xavier; DB/WR; 6-2; 189; Ashland

Marquise Petty; Middletown; RB-DB; 5-11; 185; Georgetown College

Baden Pinson; Reading; RB/LB; Coastal Carolina

Garyn Prater*; Wyoming; WR; 6-6; 210; Ohio State

Brian Qua; Lakota West; Grand Valley State

Cam Racke; Simon Kenton; QB; 6-1; 201; Wofford

Ridge Reed; Carlisle; RB/LB; 6-1/220; Eastern Kentucky

Solomon Reed; Princeton; QB; 6-3; 210; Ohio Dominican

Zack Richardson; Sycamore; OL; 6-6; 280; Davenport

Tyler Richardson; La Salle; DL; 5-10; 169; East Tennessee State

Eric Richey; Milford; LB/TE/DE; 6-3; 230; Ohio Dominican

Amir Riep; Colerain; DB; 6-0; 186; Ohio State

Ray’Quon Robinson; Princeton; RB/WR; Ohio Dominican

Zelwyn Robinson; Lakota West; RB; 5-8; 176; Georgetown College

Samari Saddler; Moeller; OL; 6-3; 285; Navy

Vince Sanford; Hamilton; WR/DB; 6-1; 195; Air Force

Dylan Schauer; Mason; LB; 6-0; 210; Georgetown College

Dan Sichterman; Kings; DE; 6-3; 240; Iowa State

Matt Sichterman; Kings; OL; 6-5; 275; Nebraska

Dawson Slone; Milford; RB; 5-6; 160; Cincinnati Christian University

Hayden Sluder; Milford; LB; 6-0; 205; Siena Heights

Cole Smith; Middletown; K; 5-11; 165; UC

Terrence Smith; Princeton; DB; 5-10; 200; Findlay

TreSean Smith; La Salle; S; 6-4; 185; Louisville

Delan Stallworth; St. Xavier; DB; 5-10; 160; Princeton

Josiah Scott#; Fairfield; CB; 5-11; 175; Michigan State

Terrell Sparks; Hughes; LB; Olivet College

Clay Spivey; Kings; WR; 6-3; 185; Georgetown College

Kwantay Stanley; Colerain; DL; 6-0; 195; Urbana

Brady Stoll*; St. Xavier; LB; 6-0; 215; UC

Steve Summer; Carlisle; OL; 6-5/295; Glenville State

Will Thomas; Middletown; WR; 6-3; 170; Georgetown College

Christian Turner; La Salle; RB; 6-0; 193; Youngstown State

Peyton Van Horn; Conner; LB; 6-2/205; Eastern Kentucky

Zack Waddell*; Fairfield; S; 5-10; 175; Ball StateDavid

David Walcott*; Lakota West; Ball State

Chrystian Watkins; Moeller; RB; 6-0; 200; Tiffin

Howard Watkins#; Colerain; OL; 6-5; 280; Illinois

Tyrin Whaley; Mason; CB/WR; 5-11; 170; Wittenberg

Jarell White; La Salle; RB/S; 5-10; 205; UC

Tony White III; Lakota West; QB; 6-3; 206; Cincinnati Christian

Trayvon Wilburn; Mount Healthy; LB; 6-2/190; Davenport

Juwahn Williams; Colerain; DL; 5-11; 260; Davenport

Daniel Wilson; Milford; DL; 6-1; 255; Rose-Hulman

Chase Witte; Milford; QB/DB; 5-10; 180; Case Western Reserve

Jaevan Wright; Middletown; RB; 5-9; 170; Urbana

Grant Young; Sycamore; ILB; 6-3; 210; Air Force

Paul Young*; La Salle; K; 6-2; 180; Miami University

Anthony Zeigler; Edgewood; OL; 6-1/280; Cincinnati Christian

BOYS’ SOCCER

*Include Cincinnati United Soccer Club/CUP members

Andrew Brengelman; Lakota West; Malone University

Blake Cooke; Talawanda; Huntington University

Jeffery Douyere; Lakota West; Earlham College

Jeremy Douyere; Lakota West; Earlham College

Tom Gallagher*; Clark Montessori; Cornell College

Logan Gray; Kings; Muskingum

Joseph Grimes; Mason; United States Air Force Academy

Jack Harper*; Lakota East; Hobart College

Ethan Hay*; Roger Bacon; Wright State

Nick Howell*; Moeller; Walsh University

Nate Logan; La Salle; Xavier

Foster Martin; Kings; Ohio University

Ian McInturf*; Miamisburg; Malone

Matt Scheper*; Cincinnati Country Day; Capital

Wil Shepherd*; Mason; Newberry College

Erik Sigman*; Summit Country Day; Drake

Daniel Sims; Fairfield; Indian University East

Zachary Wallace*; Fenwick; Elmhurst College

Zack Yahay; Lebanon; Indiana University East

GIRLS’ SOCCER

*Include Cincinnati United Soccer Club/CUP members

Brooklyn Adair*; Amelia; Wilmington

Erin Babcock*; Lakota East; Akron

Morgan Beare; Oak Hills; Thomas More

Cam Belle*; Summit Country Day/Xavier

Haley Berry; Glen Este; Malone University

Abby Brauning*; Mount Notre Dame; UC

Haylie Brown; East Central; Mount St. Joseph

Talia Brown; Lakota East; Bowling Green

Rachel Burgess*; Fairfield; Indiana University East

Lindsey Buten*; Amelia; Ohio Dominican

Emi Carlo*; Lebanon; UC

Alex Chittum*; Roger Bacon; Findlay

Kiersten Cluckey*; Highlands; Campbellsville

Haley Cox; Oak Hills; Midfielder; Saint Louis

Hannah Dargo; Kings; Thomas More

Jess De Jesus; Summit Country Day; High Point

Kristin Dean*; Mount Notre Dame; Centre College

Jennifer Douyere; Lakota West; Earlham College

Devin Duhme*; Lakota West; Lander University

Shelby Elder*; Amelia; Walsh University

Missy Emery; Lebanon; Mount Vernon Nazarene

Gabbie Fleming*; Mount Notre Dame; Anderson University

Erica Hafer*; Fenwick; Walsh University

Kayla Hampton; Wyoming; Northwestern

Emma Hiatt*; Edgewood; Walsh University

Jayde Hoffman*; Lakota East; Capital

Hunter Holt; Lakota East; Cincinnati Christian University

Annabelle Hopper; Ursuline; Evansville

Kailey Ivins*; Monroe; NKU

Kelsea Joseph; Middletown; University of Rio Grande

Mikayla Jung; Oak Hills; Akron

Mandi Kinsey*; Lebanon; Malone

Paige Knorr; Oak Hills; Ohio University

Brooke Lindenschmidt*; Miamisburg; Malone

Taylor Malucky; Glen Este; Morehead State

Abigail Mathews; Lakota East; Ohio Northern

Emily Moreno*; Amelia; UC Clermont

Sierra Moss*; Princeton; Florida International

Caley Murphy; Lakota West; Mount St. Joseph

Maddie Muterspaw; Middletown; Mount St. Joseph

Sydney Pinder; Lakota East; Illinois Wesleyan

Brooke Radcliffe*; Mason; Tusculum College

Morgan Ramby*; Springboro; Auburn

Kaitlyn Rhodes*; Lakota East; Hanover

Roselen Rotello; Lebanon; United States Air Force

Kelly Salt; Colerain; Walsh

Kateri Schoettinger*; Ursuline; Radford

Grace Schuppe*; Mount Notre Dame; Memphis

Annibelle Steiner; Wyoming; North Central College (also lacrosse)

Grace Steiner; Wyoming; North Central College (also lacrosse)

Emma VonLehman*; Conner; NKU

Grace Wilson*; Mount Notre Dame; Florida International

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Camille Nguyen; Mason; St. Francis University

GIRLS’ ROWING

Cassia Busch; Mason; West Virginia

Other commitments

BOYS’ GOLF

Noah Johns; Middletown; Miami University Hamilton

Jake Jones; Lebanon; Hanover College

Ethan McCarthy; Oak Hills; Mount St. Joseph

GIRLS’ GOLF

Elizabeth Henline; Oak Hills; Kentucky Christian

Karly Egbers; Oak Hills; Wittenberg

BOYS’ BOWLING

Chris Cupp; Middletown; University of Northwestern Ohio

CHEER

Hedy Weaver; Fairfield; Louisville

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Carlie Hulette; Oak Hills; Guard; CapitalSma

Samari Mowbray; Mason; Miami University

Meghan O'Brien; Summit Country Day; Coast Guard Academy

BASEBALL

Micah Allen; La Salle; Ashland

Ben Brabender; La Salle; Thomas More

Jared Flueck; Colerain; Olney Central

Baron Moreland; La Salle; Thomas More

Brady Reynolds; La Salle; Thomas More

Lenny Winarski; La Salle; Bluffton

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Parker Boston; La Salle; Mount St. Joseph

Kyle Wallace; La Salle; Bellarmine

WRESTLING

Phill Fall; Oak Hills; Thomas More College

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Morgan Bradley; CHCA; Austin Peay State University

Kelby Caplinger; Lebanon; Texas Christian University (and cross country)

Annie McBeath; Mason; Indiana Wesleyan (also cross country)

Megan McMannon; Lebanon; University of the Cumberlands

BOYS’ SWIMMING

Jared Cox; Oak Hills; United States Naval Academy

Jimmy Kelley; St. Xavier; Centre College

Hayden Krause; Fairfield; Lindsey Wilson

Dion Thorton; Wyoming; Hiram College

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Chris Parsons; Middletown; Shawnee State

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Vanessa Cappel; Princeton; Ohio Dominican

Melanie Pacheco; Lebanon; Stetson

Elizabeth Scarlato; Oak Hills; Georgetown College

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Ellie Lanier; Fairfield; Miami University Hamilton

Olivia Lohmeier; Princeton; Morehead State

Madison Moore; Fairfield; Findlay

SOFTBALL

Taylor Biggs; Oak Hills; Defiance

Alex Gibson; Lebanon; Wittenberg

Kyara Mueller; Oak Hills; Tiffin

Megan Riley; Talawanda; Bethel College

BOYS’ TENNIS

Damon Foster; Princeton; Ohio Christian College