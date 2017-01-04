Purcell Marian names David Wirth as its new head football coach

CINCINNATI – Purcell Marian named David Wirth as its head football coach Tuesday night.

“I am very excited,” Wirth told WCPO. “I love the GCL Coed league. It’s a fantastic league full of great schools, tradition-rich programs, great coaches and players.”

Wirth was the inside wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator for Mount St. Joseph University the past two seasons.

He takes over for Jon Tobin, who recently left the Purcell program. The Cavaliers have been 3-7 for four consecutive seasons.

Wirth, who was the head coach at Covington Catholic from 2009 to 2014 and Badin from 2004 to 2008, met with the Cavaliers Tuesday afternoon.

He said he will expect plenty from his team but wants his players to be able to say they turned around the program. Wirth was able to turn around Badin after the Rams had a four-year losing streak.

“We have loads of talent and it’s my job to rebuild a winning culture first, then help them win each day this offseason so that by the time we get to Week 1 next year we’ve already made so much progress that they won’t recognize themselves on film,” Wirth said.