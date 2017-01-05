Mason girls basketball team jumps to No. 13 nationally by the MaxPreps rankings

The Mason girls’ basketball team jumped nine spots to No. 13 nationally by the MaxPreps Xcellent 25 rankings today.

The Comets (10-0, 7-0 Greater Miami Conference) are ranked No. 1 in the WCPO Power 9 rankings this week. The season’s first Associated Press state poll will be released next week.

Mason defeated host Sycamore 61-34 Wednesday in a GMC matchup. Junior forward Anna Brinkmann had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists Wednesday night. Sophomore guard Sammie Puisis had 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Freshman point guard Megan Wagner had 12 points and three assists.

Mason plays host to Middletown Jan. 11 before the Comets travel north to play in the annual Classic in the Country Challenge next weekend.

Mason was ranked No. 22 nationally last week.