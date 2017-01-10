Whether or not the 6-foot-6 sophomore guard would declare is an entirely different issue. Staying at Duke would make any 2017 mock drafts irrelevant for Kennard. But the way he’s been playing shows he’s a legitimate All-America candidate for the Blue Devils (14-2).
Of course, the mock draft is just a prediction. It figures to be revised and updated several times over going into the spring.
Kennard has been impressive in workouts in front of NBA scouts. He has been compared to San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili.
"The NBA guys I think love his vision and love his skill set," Franklin coach Brian Bales told WCPO.com before the season.