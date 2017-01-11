Associated Press Ohio girls basketball state poll

Mike Dyer
3:51 PM, Jan 11, 2017
3:52 PM, Jan 11, 2017
COLUMBUS - How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Mason (11)              10-0; 136

2. Newark (3)              12-0; 115

3. Lakota West         11-1;95

4. Reynoldsburg            9-2;53

5. Tol. Start              9-1;52

6. Solon                   8-2;44

7. Lyndhurst Brush         10-1; 43

8. Mentor                  7-2;39

9. Springboro              10-2; 34

10.Eastlake N.             8-1;32

 

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Can. GlenOak (1) 31. McAuley (1) 24. Twinsburg 20. Mount Notre Dame 19. Cle. St. Joseph 19. Pickerington Cent. 17. Cols. Watterson 16. N. Can. Hoover 15.

 DIVISION II

1. Day. Carroll (5)          11-1;123

2. Ottawa-Glandorf (6)       11-0;112

3. Kettering Alter (3)       9-2;93

4. Trotwood-Madison          9-2;52

5. London                    11-1;4

6. Tipp City Tippecanoe      8-2;47

7. Parma Padua               10-1;46

8. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2)    11-0;43

9. Oak Harbor                10-1;37

10.Perry                     11-0;34

 

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Warren Howland 32. Elyria Cath. 23. Millbury Lake 21. Bay Village Bay 19. Caledonia River Valley 18. Wilmington 18.

DIVISION III

1. Cols. Africentric (8)          9-1;131

2. Summit Country Day (4)    11-0;93

3. Archbold (2)                   11-0; 88

4. Versailles                     11-1; 58

5. Ft. Recovery                   8-0;52

6. Findlay Liberty-Benton         9-1;42

7. Richwood N. Union              11-1;35

8. Newton Falls                   8-1; 32

(tie) Columbus Grove              8-1; 32

10. Lynchburg-Clay                 10-0;31

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Brookfield 28. Baltimore Liberty Union 27. Proctorville Fairland 22. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 20. Albany Alexander 20. Warren Champion 19. Garrettsville Garfield 18. Lisbon David Anderson 13. Nelsonville-York 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Waterford (6)                  8-1;117

(tie) Minster (5)                 9-0;117

3. Russia                         11-1;72

4. New Madison Tri-Village (1)    10-0;67

5. Ottoville                      9-2;57

6. Berlin Hiland (3)              10-0;55

7. Arlington                      9-2;51

8. Fairfield Christian (1)        11-0;50

9. Jackson Center                 7-2;31

10.N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge       8-2;27

¶   Others receiving 12 or more points: Covington 26. Haviland Wayne Trace 24. Reedsville Eastern 24. Windham 24. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 18. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 17. New Matamoras Frontier 15. Day. Miami Valley 14.

