Covington Catholic quarterback AJ Mayer verbally commits to Miami University

PARK HILLS, Ky. -- Covington Catholic 2018 quarterback AJ Mayer announced his verbal commitment to Miami University Monday night.

“He feels like Miami is the whole package for what he is looking for in a school setting and football program,” CovCath coach Eddie Eviston told WCPO.com. “Miami did a great job of recruiting him.”

Mayer, who is 6-feet-3 and 195 pounds, also had offers from schools that included Ohio University, Ball State, Akron and Eastern Kentucky, according to 247Sports.

“AJ really felt at home with the coaching staff and feels like the program is on the rise,” Eviston said.

Mayer is the fourth area college football commitment in the 2018 class. Mayer threw for 2,461 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 521 yards as a junior, according to TriStateFootball.com. He had a career-high 302 yards passing in a September game against Beechwood.

The RedHawks offered Mayer Jan. 31. National Signing Day for the 2018 class is Feb. 7, 2018 although there has been discussion of an early signing date this December.

