Friday Frenzy: Greater Cincinnati high school basketball highlights from Jan. 20, 2017

Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 50°
LO: 47°
HI: 48°
LO: 38°
The Friday Frenzy catches up with Campbell County at Scott, Walnut Hills at Glen Este, Roger Bacon at McNicholas, Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport and Lloyd vs. Ludlow.
Campbell County faced Scott on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.
CINCINNATI -- This week, the Friday Frenzy catches up with Campbell County at Scott, Walnut Hills at Glen Este, Roger Bacon at McNicholas, Newport Central Catholic vs. Newport and Lloyd vs. Ludlow.
Watch all the highlights in the video player above.
Get the latest preps sports news by joining our Cincinnati Area High School Sports Facebook group.