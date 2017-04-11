Bengals pick up DE Chris Smith in trade with Jacksonville

Light Rain
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Chris Smith #98 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on August 14, 2014. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI -- The Bengals acquired DE Chris Smith in a trade with Jacksonville, the team announced Tuesday.
In exchange for Smith, the Bengals are giving the Jaguars a conditional 2018 draft choice.
Smith, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2014. In 19 games with Jacksonville over three seasons, he had 19 tackles, including three sacks, and one forced fumble.