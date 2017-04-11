Bengals pick up DE Chris Smith in trade with Jacksonville

WCPO Staff
12:14 PM, Apr 11, 2017

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals acquired DE Chris Smith in a trade with Jacksonville, the team announced Tuesday.

In exchange for Smith, the Bengals are giving the Jaguars a conditional 2018 draft choice.

Smith, 25, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2014. In 19 games with Jacksonville over three seasons, he had 19 tackles, including three sacks, and one forced fumble.

