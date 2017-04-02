FC Cincinnati defeats Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1-0 for first win

PITTSBURGH -- A bouncing header was the lone goal from FC Cincinnati’s Djiby Saturday, but it proved to be enough to defeat the Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1-0 for the club’s first win of the season.

Djiby and Andrew Wiedeman connected for the second straight week to give FC Cincinnati their first road win at Highmark Stadium.

Head Coach Alan Koch said he was pleased with the players and their control of the second half.

“Pittsburgh showed in the first half how much they have improved and what a good team they will be this year,” Koch said. “Anytime you can get three points on the road in this conference is a great result. I am very happy for the team and the traveling supporters were fantastic!”

Djiby’s header came off of a Wiedeman cross in the 55th minute. The goal is Djiby’s second of the season.

FCC shot 10 to Pittsburgh’s four and boasted a 62.6 percent possession advantage. Djiby led the team with four shots on goal.

Keeper Mitch Hildebrandt saved a shot that could have been the Riverhounds’ equalizer in the 73rd minute.

Both teams had six shots on goal in the first half, and FCC’s Hildebrandt blocked an indirect kick from the six-yard line in the 14th minute.

FC Cincinnati will go on to play Bethlehem Steel FC at 4 p.m. April 9.