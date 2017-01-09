Blockbuster Xavier University basketball recruiting class grows

CINCINNATI -- The same day that senior Myles Davis returned from a lengthy suspension for his first practice of the season, Xavier University basketball received a verbal commitment Sunday from 6-foot-9 junior college transfer Brady Ernst.

Ernst started his career at Iowa State but transferred to Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. According to the Des Moines Register, Ernst averaged 0.3 points and 2.3 minutes in six games as a Cyclones freshman and cut his season short after his knee did not respond well to ACL surgery.

Ernst made his decision known on Twitter.

“I’d like to announce that I have decided to end my recruitment. I (want to) thank every school and coach that has taken the time to reach out to me. However, I’m excited to say that I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at Xavier University. Go X!”

Ernst joins a recruiting a consensus Top 10 recruiting class for 2017. It includes Elias Harden, Kentrevious Jones, Naji Marshall, Jared Ridder and Paul Scruggs.