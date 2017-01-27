PHOTOS: UC wins Crosstown Shootout bragging rights

Cloudy
HI: 34°
LO: 28°
HI: 37°
LO: 25°
HI: 32°
Xavier's Edmond Sumner gets ready to throw from the sides during the Annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout game between the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday Jan. 26, 2017. UC won the game with a final score of 86-77. Phil Didion | WCPO Contributor
CINCINNATI -- The University of Cincinnati broke a three-year losing streak to beat Xavier University 86-78 Thursday night in the Annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.
Both teams played hard, and Xavier's Trevon Bluiett scored a career-high 40 points in the 12 shots he sunk, but Cincinnati pulled ahead and controlled the board for much of the game.
Tap the photo below or click this link to see a gallery of the game's highs, lows and the faces of the victorious Bearcats.