PHOTOS: UC wins Crosstown Shootout bragging rights

CINCINNATI -- The University of Cincinnati broke a three-year losing streak to beat Xavier University 86-78 Thursday night in the Annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout.

Both teams played hard, and Xavier's Trevon Bluiett scored a career-high 40 points in the 12 shots he sunk, but Cincinnati pulled ahead and controlled the board for much of the game.

