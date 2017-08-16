Reds podcast Fifth Mascot dwells on the positives: Castillo, Gennett and Votto

Fair
HI: 89°
LO: 68°
LEFT: CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: Scooter Gennett of the Reds pitches against the Chicago Cubs on August 14, 2017 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) CENTER: CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 9: Joey Votto of the Reds breaks his bat on a single against the Padres at Great American Ball Park on August 9, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) RIGHT: CINCINNATI, OH - AUGUST 5: Luis Castillo of the Reds pitches against the Cardinals at Great American Ball Park on August 5, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
On this week's Fifth Mascot, Scott Kyser and John Fay dwell on the positives that can be found for the Reds over the last two weeks.
Scooter Gennett. What can’t he do!?
Joey Votto continues to be one of the best hitters in baseball, but does the rest of the country, or even Reds Country, appreciate him as much as they should?
Louis Castillo continues to impress on the mound, will anyone else in the farm system make the jump and be a highlight the rest of the way?
And are Devin Mesoraco’s days in Cincinnati numbered?
Listen to all this and more in this week’s episode of the Fifth Mascot with Kyser and Fay in the player above.
Subscribe to the Fifth Mascot podcast:
Subscribe to the Fifth Mascot podcast: