Reds podcast Fifth Mascot dwells on the positives: Castillo, Gennett and Votto

On this week's Fifth Mascot, Scott Kyser and John Fay dwell on the positives that can be found for the Reds over the last two weeks.

Scooter Gennett. What can’t he do!?

Joey Votto continues to be one of the best hitters in baseball, but does the rest of the country, or even Reds Country, appreciate him as much as they should?

Louis Castillo continues to impress on the mound, will anyone else in the farm system make the jump and be a highlight the rest of the way?

And are Devin Mesoraco’s days in Cincinnati numbered?

Listen to all this and more in this week’s episode of the Fifth Mascot with Kyser and Fay in the player above.