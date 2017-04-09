Feldman, Duvall spark Reds over Cardinals 8-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Scott Feldman allowed four hits and struck out six in six innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat St. Louis 8-0 Sunday to take two of three from the Cardinals.

Adam Duvall had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Reds, who have won just five of their last 40 series at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis went 2-4 on its opening homestand and heads on a six-game trip to Washington and the New York Yankees.

Feldman left after the Cardinals put their first two runners on in the seventh. Blake Wood and Tony Cingrani completed a six-hitter.

Carlos Martinez (0-1) gave up six runs - five earned - and six hits - in five-plus innings. He hit two batters, walked one and threw a wild pitch.

Duvall homered in the second, the first run off Martinez this season after 8 1/3 scoreless innings.

Zack Cozart tripled in a run in the fifth, and the Reds chased Martinez in the sixth as the Cardinals made three errors, including two on one play by third baseman Jhonny Peralta.

Martinez hit Jose Peraza with a pitch, threw a wild pitch and walked Joey Votto. Duvall singled for a 3-0 lead and Peralta allowed Eugenio Suarez's grounder to bounce off his glove, then throw the ball into right field for a double error as Votto scored.

Scott Schebler hit an RBI double off Brett Cecil, and a second run scored when right fielder Randal Grichuk fumbled the ball for an error as he tried to throw.

Votto homered leading off the ninth.

FIRST HIT

Cincinnati's Stuart Turner doubled leading off the third for his first major league hit. The 25-year-old, who made his major league debut Thursday, is the first Reds catcher to skip Triple-A and make the opening day roster since Tucker Barnhart in 2014.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Kevin Mesoraco (right hip surgical recovery) was not to have a day off Sunday in his injury rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Pensacola, then catch nine innings Monday.

Cardinals: RF Stephen Piscotty sat out for the second consecutive game with a sore left knee, hurt when he was caught stealing Friday. He did not play Thursday as part of the concussion protocol. He was hit in the head by a throw while sliding home Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.

UP NEXT

Reds: LHP Brandon Finnegan (1-0) was to start Monday against Pittsburgh and RHP Tyler Glasnow. Finnegan, who turned 24 Friday, became the first Reds starter to pitch seven shutout innings while allowing no more than one hit in his first start of the season since Jerry Arrigo in 1967.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (0-1) was scheduled to start Monday at Washington, which goes with RHP Tanner Roark (1-0). Wainwright needs one win to pass Dizzy Dean (134) for sole possession of sixth place in franchise history.