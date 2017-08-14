PD: Middletown motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash in Clinton County

MIDLAND, Ohio -- A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash at 10:41 p.m. Sunday near mile marker No. 1 on U.S. Route 68 in Clinton County's Jefferson Township.

Edwin F. Schmid III, 59, of Midland, was driving a 1984 Ford Crown Victoria south and stopped in preparation to turn left into a private driveway, state troopers said. Eighteen-year-old Jacob D. Henderson, of Mount Orab, rear-ended Schmid's car in his black 2008 Pontiac G6 and traveled left of center, striking a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jerran E. Adkins, 43, of Middletown.

Adkins was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger on the motorcycle, 43-year-old Jennifer A. Adkins, of Middletown, was transported by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Schmid and Henderson were not injured in the crash. Troopers said the Adkins were not wearing helmets when the crash happened.