Kentucky man sentenced to 28 years for selling fentanyl that caused overdose death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- A Kentucky man has been sentenced to 28 years in a drug case that authorities said resulted in an overdose death.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Lexington said Wednesday that 29-year-old Luis Aguirre-Jerardo of Versailles was sentenced in federal court. Prosecutors said Aguirre-Jerardo admitted that he distributed counterfeit pain pills that looked like oxycodone but instead contained the powerful opioid fentanyl. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that a co-defendant sold one of the pills to Jolene Bowman, who died two years ago as a result of ingesting the drug.

The co-defendant, Gill Dewayne Garrett, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years.

Aguirre-Jerardo pleaded guilty a year ago.