Experts: Indiana black bear hibernating in wildlife refuge

MADISON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation experts say they believe a black bear spotted last year in southern parts of the state has settled down to hibernate for the winter.

The Indiana Division of Fish and Wildlife said Friday morning that experts think the bear found a place to hibernate in the Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge north of Madison. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in July that they believe the bear swam across the Ohio River from Kentucky into Indiana. The bear is one of two black bears confirmed in Indiana in the past year.

Indiana officials say the bear was last seen Nov. 20 in the refuge. They say bears hibernate about five months but could emerge during winter thaws to search for food. They ask the public to report bear sightings.