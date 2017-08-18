Unprompted with Chris Riva & Kathrine Nero: Scripps CEOs talk news, podcasts and chicken nuggets

Chris Riva, Kathrine Nero
4:23 PM, Aug 18, 2017
WCPO Anchors Kathrine Nero and Chris Riva record the Unprompted podcast with new E.W Scripps CEO Adam Symson and former CEO Rich Boehne.

How do you consume news? You might not think about it, but E.W. Scripps CEO Adam Symson and former CEO Rich Boehne think about it every day.

Boehne retired from the E.W. Scripps Company in August 2017. He started in the newspaper business and worked his way up to lead the company. Symson started an investigative journalist in television news and will continue to lead Scripps further into the digital age.

The world of journalism has changed dramatically, and it is changing faster than ever before. 

The CEOs talk news, podcasts and chicken nuggets as they go Unprompted.

