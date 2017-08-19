Kentucky man arrested after woman's body found taped up inside storage tote

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVF) - A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead and taped up inside a storage tote in Warren County, Kentucky.

Officials said someone discovered the woman’s body inside the tote at a home on Pleasant Place Way. The person who contacted officials said the woman’s body showed signs of trauma and was taped up.

It’s believed the victim lived there; however, her identity has not been officially released.

Authorities said they spoke with the other resident of the home, identified as 23-year-old Justin Alan Denihan.

Reports stated Denihan admitted to killing the woman and putting her body in the tote.

Denihan was arrested and booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on a murder charge. He was being held on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation remained ongoing.