Authorities have arrested Esteban Santiago, a 26-year-old man from New Jersey, in connection with a mass shooting that left at least five people dead Friday at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

Officials with the Broward County Sheriff's Office believe he acted alone.

Santiago was born in New Jersey and moved with his family to Puerto Rico when he was 2, the Associated Press reports. According to WFTS in Tampa. he is believed to be living in Lake Mary, Florida — a northern suburb of Orlando, Florida.

According to NBC News, Santiago had military ID on him during the time of the shooting. Santiago's brother told the Associated Press that the suspected shooter had served in the National Guard and was in Alaska receiving psychological treatment. Bryan Santiago also confirmed that his brother had been deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year in Aguadilla.

Per ABC News, Santiago received a general discharge in August for "unsatisfactory performance."

NBC also reports that Santiago was on a return trip to Florida. Initial reports indicated that Santiago was flying from Alaska with a layover in Canada, but the Canadian embassy has denied that Santiago was on a Canadian flight.

CNN also reports that there may have been an altercation on the flight.

Santiago's weapon stored in a check bag. After retrieving his luggage from the baggage claim, Santiago loaded his gun in the bathroom and came out firing.

BREAKING: Family confirms this is Esteban Santiago, the alleged Fort Lauderdale Airport shooter https://t.co/BfC8GDwEsX pic.twitter.com/qnd52erJTY — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 6, 2017

According to the Transportation Security Administration, it is legal to carry a gun in a checked bag, as long as it is in a locked, hard-sided container. The carrier must also notify a TSA agent that he is carrying a gun.

Witnesses at the scene described Santiago as firing randomly at one of the airport’s baggage claims. He did not appear to be targeting his victims specifically.

Santiago was wearing a Star Wars T-shirt at the time of the shooting, according to reports.

After Santiago was taken into custody, there were reports of more gunshots at a second terminal at the airport. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a news conference the only gunshots were fired in Terminal 2, where Santiago was arrested.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says it's too early to tell if the shooting was an act of terror.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.