President-elect Donald Trump on deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport: 'Thoughts and prayers'

WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Friday morning after being briefed on the situation unfolding at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida.
A gunman walked in to the airport and opened fire, killing at least five people and injuring several others.
The suspected shooter was captured and taken in to custody.
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
