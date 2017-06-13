WATCH LIVE: Sessions testifies before Senate intel committee

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- All eyes will be on Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he testifies before the Senate intelligence committee on Tuesday.

The hearing will be focused on Sessions' involvement in the Trump campaign and his meetings with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US. This will be the first time Sessions has testified before Congress since he recused himself from the Justice Department's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

What's happening?

Sessions is set to testify in an open session of the Senate intelligence committee starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. The hearing comes on the heels of two canceled appearances, with Sessions citing Comey's testimony last week. Comey told the intelligence committee in a closed session that Sessions may have had a third, undisclosed interaction with Russia's ambassador to the US, according to people familiar with the briefing.

As late as Sunday, the Justice Department signaled it expected Sessions' testimony to be closed, but the final decision was up to the committee -- with the Justice Department ultimately agreeing to a public hearing. Officials said this was in an effort to show there's nothing to hide and nothing controversial about Sessions' interactions with Russian officials.

However, Sessions could invoke executive privilege during his testimony depending on "the scope of the questions," the White House suggested on Monday.

