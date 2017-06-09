ATLANTA -- Just two weeks out from a special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district, one candidate is offering unusually honest soundbytes for local television reporters.

“I do not support a livable wage,” said Republican candidate Karen Handel, who stands just one point behind her Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff in the polls.

That was in response to a moderator’s question asking whether they supported a minimum wage hike, GQ Politics reports.

"What I support is making sure that we have an economy that is robust, with low taxes and less regulation, so that those small businesses that would be dramatically hurt if you impose higher minimum wages on them are able to do what they do best: Grow jobs and create good-paying jobs for the people in the sixth district,” Handel concluded, noting that this was a fundamental difference between liberals and conservatives.

Indeed, her opponent had a strikingly difference response, saying too many people working 40-hour weeks have trouble making ends meet.

Watch the exchange in the video player below.