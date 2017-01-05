Florida woman allegedly beat fiancé with plank during argument about engagement ring

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:39AM EST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 11:39AM EST expiring January 5 at 8:00PM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 5 at 11:00PM EST in effect for: Lewis, Mason
A Florida woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly beat her fiancé with a large wooden plank with protruding nails during a fight about her engagement ring.
According to WFOX-TV, Enreview Bendejo of Nassau County, Florida had been engaged to her fiance for about a week when the couple began arguing about Bendejo’s new ring on Monday. When the fiance told Bendejo that he wanted to break up with her, she tore a piece of wood of her front porch and starting hitting him.
The Florida Times-Union also reports that Bendejo also bit him on the arm and punched him in the face.
Bendejo was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is awaiting trial.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.