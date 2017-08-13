Demonstrators clash again in Charlottesville on Sunday

For the third straight day, demonstrators both in support of and in opposition of white nationalism clashed near the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. ET, "Unite the Right," a group that opposes the removal of a statue honoring former Confederate leader Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, attempted to hold a news conference in support of white nationalists.

"The hate you hear around you, that is the anti-white hate," Jason Kessler, a spokesperson for Unite the Right, said among a chorus of boos. "That is what fueled what happened yesterday. What happened was yesterday was a result of the Charlottesville Police officers refusing to do their job. They did not follow through."

The news conference came to an abrupt end as demonstrators interrupted the news conference.

Police in riot gear were redeployed to Charlottesville.

Sunday's incident comes a day after three people died in connection to protests on Saturday. Among the deaths, two police officers watching over the protests died in a helicopter crash. Also, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, an anti-white nationalism protester, died when a 20-year-old Ohioan ran a car through a crowd of demonstrators.

The size and scale of Sunday's protests were much smaller than Saturday's massive demonstrations.