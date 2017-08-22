Danish police find decapitated body in search for missing journalist Kim Wall

Danish police searching for missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall say they have found a headless torso in Copenhagen.

A passing cyclist found the torso Monday afternoon on the southwest side of Amager island. DNA tests will need to be carried out before the person's identity can be confirmed.

Wall has been missing since August 11 after boarding a privately built submarine along with its inventor, Peter Madsen.

"It is clear that the police, like the media and everybody else, is speculating whether this female body is Kim Wall, but it is way too soon to tell," Copenhagen police spokesman Jens Moller told a news conference on Monday.

Police are expected to give more details at a press briefing later Tuesday.

Madsen, who has been charged with manslaughter, told a closed-door court hearing that he buried Wall at sea in an "unspecified place" in Køge Bay, according to a statement published Monday.

Wall, 30, boarded the 17-meter Nautilus submarine on August 10 at Refshaleøen island for a story she was writing about Madsen and the vessel.

Madsen, 46, had originally rejected accusations that he was responsible for Wall's death, claiming he had dropped her off on land later that night, according to a police statement.

Police later said Madsen had provided them with a "different explanation."

The inventor was charged with manslaughter and ordered to be held in custody for 24 days. At the time of Madsen being charged, his lawyer Betina Hald Engmark told Denmark's TV2 that her client "accepts the arrest but still denies the crime."

According to Swedish newspaper and CNN affiliate Expressen, the submarine was found at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 15 hours after it had departed Copenhagen.

Police said there was no trace of Wall when the submarine was found by emergency services.

Wall, a graduate of Columbia University and London School of Economics, was based between Beijing and New York.

Her work appeared in the New York Times, the Guardian and TIME among others.