Congress members push for Trump to be censured

Several members of Congress have proposed censuring President Donald Trump after his comments following a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed the call for censure.

Congress must censure @realDonaldTrump for his repulsive defense of white supremacy in the wake of #Charlottesville. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) August 18, 2017

Three Democrats announced they plan to introduce a resolution to censure Trump, according to ABC News. The censure would be a formal rebuke from Congress for the remarks.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) issued their intention to introduce the resolution. The resolution has 79 co-sponsors.