Congress members push for Trump to be censured

Scripps National Desk
12:31 PM, Aug 18, 2017
5 hours ago

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 15: US President Donald Trump speaks following a meeting on infrastructure at Trump Tower, August 15, 2017 in New York City. He fielded questions from reporters about his comments on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia and white supremacists. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

Several members of Congress have proposed censuring President Donald Trump after his comments following a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi endorsed the call for censure. 

Three Democrats announced they plan to introduce a resolution to censure Trump, according to ABC News. The censure would be a formal rebuke from Congress for the remarks. 

Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) issued their intention to introduce the resolution. The resolution has 79 co-sponsors.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top