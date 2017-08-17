Candlelight vigil marches peacefully through University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Hundreds of people gathered on the University of Virginia campus Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil against hate and violence days after Charlottesville erupted in chaos during a white nationalist rally.

Marchers Wednesday peacefully assembled in the same place where hundreds of torch-carrying white nationalists marched Friday, when several fights broke out. That was followed Saturday by clashes between rally attendees and those protesting them in the city’s streets.

Video feeds show the group moving slowly through campus Wednesday night before singing several spirituals and observing a moment of silence for the three lives lost during Saturday’s violence.

A memorial had been held earlier in the day for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was mowed down by a car as she protested the rally.

The man accused of killing her is 20-year-old James Fields Jr., who attended Randal K. Cooper High School in Union, Kentucky, and lives in Maumee, Ohio. Fields had "outlandish, very radical beliefs" and was "infatuated with Adolf Hitler" as a high school student, according to one of his former teachers. According to documents provided by Boone County Dispatch, local and state police officers responded to multiple calls from Fields' mother in which she said he physically threatened or abused her.

Another Tri-State man, former Mason High School student Daniel Borden, is a person of interest in the violent beating of a black counterprotester near the initial march. Borden has not been charged with a crime, but networks of social media activists led by Shaun King believe they have identified him as one of Harris' attackers and police confirmed he was a person of interest.

We have already identified White Supremacist #4



Daniel "Dan" Borden. Brutal.



We need help locating him. He has deleted all social media. pic.twitter.com/JSDM3FiawE — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 14, 2017

Like Fields, Borden had a history of apparent interest in Nazi symbols and ideology. When he was a Mason Middle School student, police charged him with possessing a deadly weapon on school grounds after an incident in which he held a knife to another student's face and referred to that student as "Jew Boy."

Borden has not been seen since the march. King offered a $10,000 award for information leading to his arrest or the arrest of any other man believed to have participated in the attack on Harris.