Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a message for refugees: You are welcome in Canada.

Trudeau tweeted the message Saturday in response to Trump’s controversial executive order, which bans citizens from seven countries from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017

Trump's order bans citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. The order also bans Syrian refugees from entering the country, and it states refugees should be prioritized for entry on the basis of religious persecution, "provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion."