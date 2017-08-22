West Nile virus found in Warren County community

Areal Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 4:55PM EDT expiring August 22 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason
LEBANON, Ohio -- Warren County health officials discovered a mosquito pool which tested positive for West Nile virus.
The sample was collected June 27 in Turtlecreek Township, according to a news release from the Warren County Health District. Officials announced the finding after the a test performed by the Ohio Department of Health found the presence of West Nile virus in the sample.
County health offficials are still treating standing water in public areas with environmentally safe larvicide and trapping mosquitos for testing, according to the announcement.