West Nile virus found in Warren County community

LEBANON, Ohio -- Warren County health officials discovered a mosquito pool which tested positive for West Nile virus.

The sample was collected June 27 in Turtlecreek Township, according to a news release from the Warren County Health District. Officials announced the finding after the a test performed by the Ohio Department of Health found the presence of West Nile virus in the sample.

County health offficials are still treating standing water in public areas with environmentally safe larvicide and trapping mosquitos for testing, according to the announcement.

West Nile virus has also shown up in Hamilton County recently. A Clermont County man was diagnosed this month with the first case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

RELATED: Here's how to protect yourself from West Nile virus this summer

Warren County health officials shared the following tips to reduce the number of mosquitos and the risk of being bitten: