West Nile virus found in Warren County community

WCPO Staff
3:54 PM, Aug 22, 2017
LEBANON, Ohio -- Warren County health officials discovered a mosquito pool which tested positive for West Nile virus.

The sample was collected June 27 in Turtlecreek Township, according to a news release from the Warren County Health District. Officials announced the finding after the a test performed by the Ohio Department of Health found the presence of West Nile virus in the sample.

County health offficials are still treating standing water in public areas with environmentally safe larvicide and trapping mosquitos for testing, according to the announcement.

West Nile virus has also shown up in Hamilton County recently. A Clermont County man was diagnosed this month with the first case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

Warren County health officials shared the following tips to reduce the number of mosquitos and the risk of being bitten:

  • Make sure that doors and windows have tight-fitting screens.
  • Repair or replace all torn screens in your home.
  • Remove all discarded tires from your property.
  • Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.
  • Make sure roof gutters drain properly. Clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.
  • Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs. Keep empty and covered when not in use.
  • Drain water from pool covers.
  • Change the water in bird baths at least once a week.
  • Turn over plastic wading pools, and wheelbarrows, etc. when not in use.
  • Clean ditches of obstructions so they drain properly.
  • Eliminate any standing water that collects on your property.
  • Check trees for cavities that hold water and fill them with soil, gravel, or sand.
  • Remind or help neighbors to eliminate breeding sites on their properties.
  • Use insect repellant containing DEET at a concentration of at least 30 percent and follow the label directions.

