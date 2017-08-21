Removal of Confederate monument debated at Franklin council meeting

FRANKLIN, Ohio -- Officials and residents are discussing the removal of a monument in memory of Confederate general Robert E. Lee during a city council meeting.
The room was full to capacity and others were waiting outside.
The monument was removed overnight last week after City of Franklin officials said it was a hazard because it was located in the Dixie Highway right of way. They said the monument belongs to Franklin Township because the land belonged to the township at the time the monument was erected in the 1920s.
City officials said the monument is intact and has been returned to the township.
Officials say the monument can go somewhere else but it had to be removed from the current spot; says it is "a right of way issue" @WCPO