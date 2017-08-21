Removal of Confederate monument debated at Franklin council meeting

FRANKLIN, Ohio -- Officials and residents are discussing the removal of a monument in memory of Confederate general Robert E. Lee during a city council meeting.

The room was full to capacity and others were waiting outside.

The monument before it was removed

The monument was removed overnight last week after City of Franklin officials said it was a hazard because it was located in the Dixie Highway right of way. They said the monument belongs to Franklin Township because the land belonged to the township at the time the monument was erected in the 1920s.

City officials said the monument is intact and has been returned to the township.

Officials say the monument can go somewhere else but it had to be removed from the current spot; says it is "a right of way issue" @WCPO — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) August 21, 2017

Later, someone put up a crudely drawn sign with a Confederate flag in its place, though that was removed. Demonstrators with Confederate flags gathered at the spot Saturday afternoon.

The removal came days after violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virgina, where members of various hate groups gathered to protest a decision to remove a Lee statue there.

That event prompted the removal of other Confederate monuments across the country. Critics of the monuments say they celebrate a dark past of racism and slavery.

Those in favor of the monuments say they represent history, even in states like Ohio that never joined the Confederacy.

Man is speaking on behalf of Sons of Confederate Veterans. "Let's remember Robert E Lee was a leader of peace." pic.twitter.com/70P0wA1lY8 — Ashley Zilka (@ashleyzilka) August 21, 2017

Check back for updates on this developing story.