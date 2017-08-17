Employee brought gun to Turkey Foot Middle School

EDGEWOOD, Ky. -- An employee brought a loaded gun to Turkey Foot Middle School Thursday, according to district spokesperson Jess Dykes.

School is not yet in session. Classes start Wednesday.

The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation, Dykes said.

The gun was discovered at about 10:20 a.m. No one was hurt.

The school notified parents, Dykes said. Students will still pick up their schedules Thursday night as planned. Police were on scene as a precaution.

Police wouldn't say if anyone has been arrested.