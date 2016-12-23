Jury recommends 38-year sentence for heroin dealer

COVINGTON, Ky. -- A jury found a man guilty of selling drugs and recommended a sentence of 38 years in prison Friday.

Donte Little sold heroin to a confidential informant five times in 2014, police said. The purchases totaled more than 1 grams of heroin for $2,300.

Little was charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance of less than 2 grams, two counts of more than 2 grams and one count of complicity to trafficking in a controlled substance of more than 2 grams of heroin.

The jury found Little guilty on all counts after about 3.5 hours of deliberations. They returned sentences of four years for each of the trafficking less than 2 grams charges, 10 years for each of the trafficking more than 2 grams charges and 10 years for complicity to tracking, and recommended the sentences run consecutively.

Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said the sentence is "proof Kenton County residents are sick of heroin and will show no mercy to those making money dealing overdose deaths in our community."

Little is scheduled for a formal sentencing in January.