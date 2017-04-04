Grand Majestic Riverboat Company sets sail from Covington this fall with 1 to 3-week-long cruises

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Another option for taking in the sights along the Ohio River is coming to the Queen City as the Grand Majestic riverboat launches this fall.

The Grand Majestic Riverboat Company will provide one- to three-week river cruises on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers on their new riverboat, starting Sept. 23, when they christen the ship in its home port of Covington.

Renderings show the riverboat's interior.

"Our guests leave the fast-paced world behind and experience life at a slower pace as the river banks of America’s countryside move by," wrote Capt. Joseph Baer in a news release. "Our luxury service, tours and top entertainment will sweep you away to the when steamboats ruled the rivers with the grace and majesty only seen on the Mississippi Ohio River by steamboats."

The Grand Majestic is a 70-passenger sternwheel riverboat offering passengers tours of the Mississippi, Ohio, Cumberland, Tennessee, Arkansas, Illinois and Missouri rivers and the Gulf Intercoastal Waterway.

The company says this will be first overnight riverboat cruise company based in the Cincinnati area since the Delta Queen Steamboat Company, formerly Greene Line Steamers, moved from the Cincinnati riverfront in the early 1980s.

Bear is a Lawrenceburg, Indiana, native who founded the Grand Majestic Riverboat Company alongside his wife, Victoria Baer. Baer graduated from Fairfield High School to go on to college at Great Lakes Maritime Academy in Traverse City, Michigan. Baer began his career on the Ohio River at 11 years old in his family marina, Cast-A-Ways Yacht Club in Florence, Indiana. He began working at Queen City Riverboats at age 16 and then McGinnis Towing at 19.

