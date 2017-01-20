Free parking returns to Mainstrasse

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Paid parking is gone for now in part of Covington's Mainstrasse Village.

Mainstrasse is s a small part of Covington that some say is a big draw for visitors.

"It's right in the heart of everything," Mainstrasse resident Tammy Barekman said.

From restaurants to bars and shopping spots, it's got something for many people. But over the past several years, the area has also seen its share of parking changes.

"Issues with people who would park in front of our stores all day long and then go Downtown to the ball game or go to work or whatever," Julie Boone, owner of Julie's Inspiration, said.

That's why businesses like Boone's consignment shop pushed for more enforcement of two-hour parking. When that wasn't a success, the city tried pay-by-plate parking, which caused some confusion and many parking tickets.

In an attempt to bring those customers back, Covington commissioners voted to return to free parking on Main between Fifth and Sixth streets and in select lots.

Business owners like Boone see it as good news.

"We want them to feel welcome," she said.

But the change could be a hassle for residents left with no street parking outside their homes.

"It's kind of hit or miss," Barekman said, "Some people have had to pay up to $30 a month in another lot to have a place to put their vehicle, so it's kind of hard."

This isn't the end of Covington's parking discussion. At 6:30 p.m. Monday, business owners and others will meet at City Hall for a public workshop to look at future parking plans.

