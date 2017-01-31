Pothole repairs could create lunchtime delays on northbound I-75 at Mitchell Avenue on Tuesday

WCPO Staff
9:51 AM, Jan 31, 2017
ST. BERNARD, Ohio -- Pothole repair requires short-term lane closures on northbound Interstate 75 between Mitchell Avenue and the Norwood Lateral from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be maintained with law enforcement officers.

Arrow boards and signs will be in place to alert motorists of the short-term lane closures.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

