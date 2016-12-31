PD: Thieves hit four Sharonville homes, drove off in victim's car

SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- A pair of thieves hit four homes in the same Sharonville neighborhood early Friday morning, according to police -- and made their getaway in one of their victims’ cars.

Gregorio Dileon Solis, who lives on Algiers Drive, said he started up his car around 5:30 a.m. and then ran inside to retrieve his lunch before going to work. When he stepped back outside, the car was speeding down the street without him.

That was the last of the duo’s crimes that morning, according to Officer Cheryl Parker.

"We had two attempted burglaries, one vehicle theft and one vehicle that was broken into," she said.

A home security system on another victim's home captured an image of two bundled-up figures on the front porch of a home. The pair’s heights, ages and genders are all but impossible to discern, but Parker said she believed they did their damage within 90 minutes.

"They were on foot, cutting through backyards, walking -- it’s just a matter of crimes of opportunity," she said.

Sharonville police urged anyone with information about the crimes or the location of Solis’ gray Honda Civic to contact them via phone or Facebook.