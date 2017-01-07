PD: Husband and wife overdosed at Sharonville White Castle

SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- A husband and wife overdosed together Friday at a Sharonville White Castle while their toddlers waited nearby, according to court documents.

Marc Williams, 37, and his wife, Jessica, were both discovered unresponsive inside the restaurant -- he in a booth, she in a bathroom -- when police arrived at the scene. Both required medical assistance to be revived, police said.

Their daughters, a 3-year-old and a 9-month-old, were in the restaurant at the time of the overdose. Police reports said that the older of the two girls gave the manager of the restaurant a container that she said she was holding for her father.

"When I looked inside, I found a cut straw with residue consistent with drug abuse and a single blue pill capsule," wrote Officer Chris Wilson in an affidavit.

Marc and Jessica Williams each stand charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count of illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Their children were placed with a relative.

At a court hearing Saturday, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Ted Berry ruled Marc and Jessica Williams could be released on their own recognizance. Both were ordered to stay away from their children. Berry also ordered them to enroll in a clinic for an assessment, and treatment if test results indicate drug abuse.