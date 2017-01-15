PD: North College Hill man arrested after calling 911 to threaten Hamilton Co. Sheriff

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio -- David Randolph told dispatchers he did not have an emergency when he dialed 911 Wednesday.

Instead, police said Randolph called 911 to threaten Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil.

In the call, Randolph, 60, told the dispatcher to “tell Jim Neil I am his worst freakin’ enemy.”

Officers went to Randolph's home to check on his well being, according to a police report. He was tased and arrested after he was “combative and refused to speak to officers,” the report said. Randolph also told officers he would shoot them if they tried to enter his home.

He faces charges of inducing panic and aggravated menacing.

WARNING: The call in the player below contains explicit language.

“You tell that stupid son of a (expletive) dumb (expletive) that I am his worst nightmare,” Randolph said in the call. “That’s not a threat, ma’am.”