PD: Men in stolen car struck, injured elderly man

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio -- Two men in a stolen car struck and severely injured an elderly man before fleeing the scene Tuesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Mount Healthy police.

Police said they found Gerald Young, 71, near Seward Ave. and Adams Road with "significant injuries" inflicted during a crash. Authorities transported Young to the UC Medical Center’s emergency room.

During the investigation, police said they discovered that the vehicle that struck Young had been reported stolen in Cincinnati earlier in the day.

Witnesses to the crash said two men exited the vehicle and fled on foot, according to police.

Mount Healthy authorities requested that anyone with information about the incident contact either police at 513-728-3183 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.