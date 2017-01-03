Teen had stolen gun in Delhi Township, police say

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police recovered a stolen gun and arrested a teenage suspect near an elementary school Tuesday.

A tipster reported seeing the 16-year-old drop and then pick up a firearm in the 700 block of Neeb Road.

When officers arrived, they found the teen in front of C.O. Harrison Elementary School in the 500 block of Neeb, according to police. They stopped him and located the gun.

The teen was wanted "on numerous warrants" and was charged with possessing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, police said. He was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said no one at the school was in any danger and the incident was unrelated to the school.