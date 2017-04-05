DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- C.O. Harrison Elementary School stepped up security Tuesday after parents were concerned that a potential child predator may have approached a student on his way home from school.

The student claimed he was walking home along Neeb Road when a red pickup truck pulled alongside him and the male driver attempted to lure him inside, according to a school news release. The student refused and finished his walk home without incident, he said.

Although the student was not hurt and no police report was filed, C.O. Harrison principal Brian Conners said the school planned to coordinate with local authorities to ensure an increased police presence along Neeb Road.

Nancy Harris, who picks her granddaughter up from C.O. Harrison every weekday, said she was concerned by the news.

"He might be slick, and he might be able to grab somebody before they agree to get in," she said. "So yeah, it’s scary. I don't like it at all."

School officials reminded parents to make sure any children who walk home from school know not to talk to strangers or approach a car for any reason.