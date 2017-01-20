Colerain Township firefighters rescue 3 dogs from burning house

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Firefighters rescued three dogs from a burning home after a mail carrier walking his route heard smoke detectors and reported the fire.

Firefighters were sent to the Peacock Drive home near Jackway Court at about 3:48 p.m. There, they found a smoke throughout the house and a kitchen fire, according to a news release from the Colerain Township Department of Fire & EMS.

In addition to rescuing the three dogs, firefighters were able to knock down the fire in about five minutes, they said.

The fire damaged the stove, cabinets and walls in the kitchen. There was also smoke damage throughout the house. Officials estimated the cost of the damage at about $8,000.