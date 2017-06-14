Rumpke helps old U.S. flags receive proper send-off

COVINGTON, Ky. -- The first American flag was officially adopted as a United States symbol more than 200 years ago, but not everyone knows what to do with Old Glory once it starts looking tattered.

Sometimes, they end up in the trash.

Now a local waste company is helping give thrown-out flags the send-offs they deserve. With the help of local Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, Rumpke is passing along flags to the VFW so they can be retired properly. The company finds American flags at their recycling center on a daily basis.

"If possible, we take them out and we make sure that they are disposed of with respect and dignity," Rumpke spokesperson Amanda Pratt said.

Sgt. John Shirley with VFW Post 6095 said they dig a hole and burn the flags in a ceremonial fire.

"Once they're ash, they're never disturbed again," he said.