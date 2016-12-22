CINCINNATI -- An 80-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night while crossing the street to buy Christmas presents for his family, according to his stepson.

William Leatherwood, 80, was crossing Madison Road Wednesday evening when Adarsh Srivastava, 36, a driver, struck him while attempting to turn left, police said. Leatherwood died hours later at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

While Leatherwood lay in the hospital, his wife and his stepson were waiting -- and worrying -- for him.

"Normally he is never late to anything," said Tarus Adams, Leatherwood’s stepson. "If he says he will be there, he’s on the dot. We actually rode around trying to find him … (my mom) walked past the accident."

Leatherwood worked as a cook at the UC Medical Center, the same place he died, for more than 35 years.

The collision briefly shut down all lanes of Madison Road from Brotherton to Ridge Road Wednesday night, forcing delays for commuters and Crossroads Church parishioners in the area.

Sgt. Michael Hudepohl said Cincinnati police would continue to investigate the cause of the collision.