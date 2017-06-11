Ziegler Park Pool fosters sense of community in Over-the-Rhine, neighbors say

CINCINNATI -- A new pool in Over-the-Rhine boasts a rock wall, five swimming lanes and an 11-foot diving well, but neighbors are thankful for the new spot for other reasons.



For Colin Willer, the development is a place for the community to come together.



“We couldn’t ask for anything better,” Willer said. “The area has come a long way in a little time, but in terms of having a pool right outside our door and really bringing our neighborhood and our community together at a venue like this, we’re very fortunate. It’s been a great addition to the neighborhood.”



The pool is a part of Ziegler Park, a 4.5 acre space between the Over-the-Rhine and Pendleton neighborhoods. The park area includes the pool, water features, basketball courts, a running track and green space. Cincinnati's 3CDC spearheaded the renovations and planning for the park.



Willer and his son, 3-year-old Emmett, were at the pool’s soft opening Saturday.



Emmett said he really liked the rock wall, but his favorite part of the pool is “all of it.”

Ziegler Park Pool manager Brett Sutton said that’s the beauty of the pool -- there’s a little something for everyone.



“We have the rock wall going, lane lines, everyone’s swimming great laps. Altogether, it’s been a huge team effort, and we’re really happy to bring this project to the neighborhood of Over-the-Rhine,” Sutton said.



Sutton said the community has expressed a lot of enthusiasm about the new, 230,000-gallon pool.



“We’re so close to residents, commercial, schools -- it’s really a wonderful place to have a green space and open a community pool to get kids out and learning how to swim,” Sutton said.



In addition to the rock wall and swimming lanes, the Ziegler Park Pool may eventually host paddleboarding classes and water aerobics. Swimming lessons and exercise classes are already on the agenda, Sutton said.



Membership packages are also unique. The pool’s “Everybody In” program offers several packages designed to accommodate the community’s needs. Sutton said no one will be denied a pass.



“We want this to be an inclusive park for everyone to enjoy,” Sutton said.