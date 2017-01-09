PD: One man dead, one woman in critical condition after shooting in Our Daily Bread soup kitchen

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati police say one man has died as a result of a shooting Monday morning in an Over-the-Rhine soup kitchen. Another man is in custody and one woman is in critical condition.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Our Daily Bread, a soup kitchen in Over-the-Rhine, at 8:45 a.m. The organization's executive director Georgine Getty estimates 150 people were inside the building when the shots were fired.

Police said a male suspect walked into the building shortly after it opened and began shooting, using one handgun. He was taken into custody without incident.

"I don't think it's very common for this type of thing to occur," Lt. Steve Saunders from CPD said. "In fact, it's very rare that somebody would even come in and do what this person did."

The male victim has not been identified, but police said he is a man in his 20s or 30s. The unidentified female victim is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Head chef Garland Butts said he and other coworkers worked quickly to try and get guests out of the building.

"I heard the first pop and I thought it was just somebody stepping on a bag or something, and then I looked up and I see the guy waving the gun in the air," Butts said. "Everybody ran back towards the kitchen where we were. Me and two other coworkers and we were just trying to get people out. People were just running out the back door."

Streetcar service was temporarily suspended in Over-the-Rhine due to police activity in the area, but was fully operational by noon. Race Street reopened for traffic just after 11:15 a.m.

Our Daily Bread is located across the street from Findlay Market.

