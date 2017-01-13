Ohio Supreme Court stays execution for Glen Bates, Cincinnati man who killed 2-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI -- The Ohio Supreme Court ordered a stay of execution Friday for a Cincinnati man sentenced to death for killing his 2-year-old daughter.

Glen Bates was convicted of aggravated murder last year in the death of young Glenara Bates. Prosecutors said he beat and tortured the girl.

Bates was scheduled to be executed April 17, 2017.

However, Bates' attorneys filed an appeal in December. Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ordered a stay of execution while the appeal is still pending.