Officials: Western Hills Viaduct safe despite cracks

CINCINNATI -- Jacqueline Ennis noticed cracks down the side of the Western Hills Viaduct as she was getting onto Interstate-75 Thursday.

The cracks, she said, made the overpass seem like it was sagging.

But crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation found no structural problems when they checked the viaduct for any issues Friday, according to ODOT officials.

Hamilton County Engineer Ted Hubbard said the viaduct is structurally sound, but he understands drivers are concerned.

“All things age and all things deteriorate,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard met with city leaders Friday to discuss financing for a new bridge, which would cost $310 million. The Ohio Department of Transportation awarded the city a $10 million grant for maintenance.

But Ennis said the cracks make her worry the viaduct will collapse.

“It's a real concern for me because so many cars go under that bridge going both north and south,” Ennis said.

The city is looking at options to match the $10 million grant.

